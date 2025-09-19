Shaheed Sukhdev College: Breeding Grounds for Future Changemakers

During the 38th annual day celebration of Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies, Delhi's Education Minister Ashish Sood commended the institution for nurturing changemakers who contribute to making Delhi a capital of Viksit Bharat. The event was also attended by Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Singh Indraj and Prof. Balaram Pani, Dean of Colleges at the University of Delhi.

Reflecting on his college days, Sood emphasized the transformation of campus life, noting the exceptional opportunities now available to students. He lauded CBS for its consistent ranking as India's top undergraduate college in the BBA stream and highlighted its notable placement record, with top recruiters offering attractive packages up to Rs 28 lakh per annum.

Social outreach initiatives like Project Jyoti were also showcased, emphasizing the college's dedication to progress coupled with social commitment. Sood assured continuous government support for higher education, while Minister Indraj urged students to maintain humanity and patriotism. The event celebrated academic excellence, acknowledging numerous top-performing students in various capacities.

(With inputs from agencies.)