Bihar Empowers Education: CM Launches Projects, Transfers Rs 2,920 Cr to Students

The Bihar government has taken a substantial step in bolstering education by transferring Rs 2,920 crore directly into the bank accounts of more than 49 lakh students. This move is part of multiple welfare schemes under the state's education department.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar inaugurated 331 infrastructure projects valued at Rs 958.79 crore during a recent function. These projects include 259 completed ventures and the groundwork for 72 new ones, significantly upgrading school facilities such as laboratories, libraries, and hostels.

The state's education budget has dramatically expanded from Rs 4,366 crore in 2005 to Rs 77,690 crore now, attributed to initiatives like teacher appointments and new school constructions. The government reaffirms its commitment to delivering quality education across the state ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.