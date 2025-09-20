Delhi Schools Urged to Explore 'Know Your Prime Minister' Exhibition

The Delhi government has instructed educational institutions under the Directorate of Education (DoE) to motivate students to attend the 'Know Your Prime Minister' exhibition, currently showcasing in the national capital's legislative assembly.

In a circular issued over the weekend to all government, aided, and unaided private schools, the DoE encouraged school heads to promote student visits to the exhibition. Open daily from 10 am to 6 pm until October 2, the event takes place at the Delhi Legislative Assembly and aims to acquaint students with the life and contributions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This directive stems from a request by Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta, who urged the DoE to facilitate educational tours. Gupta highlighted that the exhibition, part of the 'Sewa Pakhwada' celebrating Modi's 75th birthday, could inspire students with narratives of the Prime Minister's governance and his vision of a developed India. A short film, 'Chalo Jeete Hai', depicting Modi's early years, is also featured.