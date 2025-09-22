Medical Admission Scam: Doctors and Accomplices Defraud Physician of Rs 70 Lakh

In a startling case of deception, four individuals, including two doctors, have been accused of defrauding a 61-year-old physician out of Rs 70 lakh. The scam involved false promises of securing MBBS admission for the physician's daughter under the management quota at a Mumbai medical college.

The alleged fraud unfolded during the pandemic era when the victim sought a management quota seat after his daughter's non-qualification through NEET. The accused, identified as doctors Rakesh Ramnarayan Verma and Akhileshkumar Rammoorthy Pal of Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Medical College, as well as Luv Avadhkishore Gupta and Kush Gupta, allegedly orchestrated the scheme.

The victim paid the demanded sum in installments, only to receive a fake admission letter. Suspicion grew during supposed online lectures attended by only a handful of students, prompting the victim to verify with the college, which revealed the scam. An FIR has been filed with Sion police to initiate further action.