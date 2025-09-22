Left Menu

Showdown at Burdwan University: Registrar vs. Vice Chancellor

Burdwan University's Vice Chancellor, Shankar Kumar Nath, locked the Registrar's room, accusing Sujit Kumar Chowdhury of illegally occupying the position post his term's end. In retaliation, Chowdhury, citing an extension by the higher education department, filed a police complaint against Nath for obstructing his work.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 22-09-2025 23:11 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 23:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An unprecedented clash erupted at West Bengal's Burdwan University as Vice Chancellor Shankar Kumar Nath took drastic action against Registrar Sujit Kumar Chowdhury by locking his office, accusing him of illegal occupancy post the end of his term in January.

In retaliation, Chowdhury lodged a police complaint against Nath, alleging obstruction after receiving official extension approval from the higher education department in September, which permitted him to continue his duties.

Nath, however, argued that without governmental notification regarding Chowdhury's extension, the Registrar's return was unauthorized, as it disrupted the university's administrative functions.

