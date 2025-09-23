Left Menu

Empowering Dreams: Orphaned Children Get Prestigious School Admittance in Himachal

The Himachal Pradesh government has launched an initiative to admit orphaned children into prestigious schools in the state. This initiative, overseen by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, aims to provide quality education and equal opportunities. Financial assistance is also provided for higher studies and job-oriented courses.

The Himachal Pradesh government is opening doors to prestigious education for orphaned children, an initiative that aims to level the educational playing field. Under the oversight of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the program is already impacting lives.

Four children are currently enrolled at Pinegrove Public School in Solan, with three at Tara Hall and eight at Dayanand Public School in Shimla. The initiative seeks to provide equal educational opportunities to ensure these children can compete on par with their peers.

To expand the program, the government is negotiating with other top schools for additional placements. Aside from school admissions, financial support is available for higher studies and job-oriented courses to help these children become self-reliant.

