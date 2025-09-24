Left Menu

Juvenile Ragging Incident Shakes Local ITI

Three juvenile students from a government ITI in Chekkanoorani face legal proceedings after allegedly ragging a classmate. The incident, captured on video, went viral, prompting police action. The students have been detained, granted bail, and suspended from the institute, with an official inquiry underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madurai(Tn) | Updated: 24-09-2025 16:00 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 16:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing incident at a government Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in Chekkanoorani, three juveniles have been detained for allegedly ragging a classmate, police confirmed on Wednesday.

The incident, caught on a viral video, shows the students assaulting their peer, leading to swift police action and their detention. They have since been granted bail.

The ITI responded by suspending the students and initiating an official inquiry, while authorities aim to ensure justice through separate trials, addressing concerns over bullying and institutional responsibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

