Juvenile Ragging Incident Shakes Local ITI

In a disturbing incident at a government Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in Chekkanoorani, three juveniles have been detained for allegedly ragging a classmate, police confirmed on Wednesday.

The incident, caught on a viral video, shows the students assaulting their peer, leading to swift police action and their detention. They have since been granted bail.

The ITI responded by suspending the students and initiating an official inquiry, while authorities aim to ensure justice through separate trials, addressing concerns over bullying and institutional responsibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)