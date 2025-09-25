Allahabad High Court Quashes BHU Professor's Suspension

In a significant legal development, the Allahabad High Court has nullified the suspension of Professor Shail Kumar Chaube from the Department of Zoology at Banaras Hindu University. The court's decision mandates that the university's Executive Council review the suspension within two weeks, allowing Professor Chaube a chance to present his case.

The ruling, delivered by Justice CD Singh, requires the Executive Council to issue a reasoned decision after considering representations from Professor Chaube. This comes after an earlier judgment revoked Chaube's compulsory retirement, leading to his subsequent suspension by BHU.

Senior counsel for the university, Ajeet Kumar Singh, confirmed that the Executive Council has been formed and is set to reassess the circumstances surrounding Chaube's suspension. An inquiry had previously been conducted against him for making 'undignified' remarks towards students.