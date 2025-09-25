Left Menu

Women Pioneering the Surge in Technical Education

In 2025, women's enrollment in technical education, particularly in AI and other deep-tech fields, climbed to 17%, a significant increase from 4% in 2022. Reports highlight a quadrupled participation in AI courses within a year. Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh lead this monumental growth in women's technological education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2025 13:55 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 13:55 IST
Women Pioneering the Surge in Technical Education
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A significant increase has been observed in women's enrollment in technical education, with figures rising to 17% in 2025 from a mere 4% in 2022. This growth is most notable in highly specialized fields such as artificial intelligence, prompt engineering, and cybersecurity, according to a report released on Thursday.

The report, issued by the UGC education platform College Vidya, highlights that women's participation in AI and Machine Learning programs has grown from 5% in 2024 to 20% in 2025. This surge is part of 17,685 enrollments registered on the platform from January to August 2025.

Rohit Gupta, COO at College Vidya, emphasized that cultural shifts, online learning models, and the presence of industry role models are crucial factors propelling this change, particularly in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, which alone account for 70% of the enrollments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IndiGo and SBI Card Unveil Premium Travel Credit Card

IndiGo and SBI Card Unveil Premium Travel Credit Card

 India
2
PM Modi Unveils Monumental Development Projects Across Rajasthan

PM Modi Unveils Monumental Development Projects Across Rajasthan

 India
3
Artificial Wombs: The Next Frontier in Reproductive Technology

Artificial Wombs: The Next Frontier in Reproductive Technology

 United Kingdom
4
Erdogan's US Visit: A Strategic Play for Sanction-free Fighter Jets

Erdogan's US Visit: A Strategic Play for Sanction-free Fighter Jets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka Shows Signs of Stability, Yet Debt and Structural Challenges Cloud Recovery

From Micro to Markets: Advancing Female Entrepreneurship in Pacific Nations

Active Aging Hubs in Mongolia: Redefining Elder Care with Community Support

Breaking the Stop-and-Go Trap: Pakistan’s Roadmap Toward Sustainable Prosperity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025