Women Pioneering the Surge in Technical Education

A significant increase has been observed in women's enrollment in technical education, with figures rising to 17% in 2025 from a mere 4% in 2022. This growth is most notable in highly specialized fields such as artificial intelligence, prompt engineering, and cybersecurity, according to a report released on Thursday.

The report, issued by the UGC education platform College Vidya, highlights that women's participation in AI and Machine Learning programs has grown from 5% in 2024 to 20% in 2025. This surge is part of 17,685 enrollments registered on the platform from January to August 2025.

Rohit Gupta, COO at College Vidya, emphasized that cultural shifts, online learning models, and the presence of industry role models are crucial factors propelling this change, particularly in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, which alone account for 70% of the enrollments.

(With inputs from agencies.)