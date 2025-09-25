Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh's Annual Teacher Recruitment Drive Sparks Controversy

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has committed to conducting the District Selection Committee (DSC) examination annually to recruit teachers. While he highlights previous recruitment accomplishments, opposition YSRCP criticizes the government for unfulfilled promises. Recent controversies surround the announced teacher recruitment, which included the distribution of 15,941 appointment letters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 25-09-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 20:57 IST
Andhra Pradesh's Annual Teacher Recruitment Drive Sparks Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant announcement, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu declared that his government would hold the District Selection Committee (DSC) examination annually to facilitate teacher recruitment. Speaking at a public meeting where appointment letters were distributed to successful candidates, Naidu urged aspirants to maintain their preparedness for opportunities ahead.

Naidu emphasized transparency in the DSC examination process, highlighting that it had been conducted 14 times over 15 years, leading to 1.96 lakh job placements. He criticized the opposition, YSRCP, for allegedly attempting to obstruct the examination process and described them as a 'worst' opposition unable to appreciate positive developments.

The recent recruitment drive, dubbed 'Mega DSC', fulfilled a major electoral promise with 15,941 appointment letters distributed. However, YSRCP's N Chandrasekhar Reddy condemned Naidu for allegedly deceiving the unemployed and claimed the government fell short of its pre-election promise of 25,000 teacher positions, prompting accusations of betrayal and propaganda.

TRENDING

1
Revolut Sets Its Sights on India's Fintech Market

Revolut Sets Its Sights on India's Fintech Market

 United Kingdom
2
Trump's Unveiled Plans for Syria

Trump's Unveiled Plans for Syria

 United States
3
India Hosts World Para Athletics 2025: A Sporting Spectacle for Inclusion

India Hosts World Para Athletics 2025: A Sporting Spectacle for Inclusion

 India
4
High Court Suspends Arrest of Teacher over Citizenship Controversy

High Court Suspends Arrest of Teacher over Citizenship Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025