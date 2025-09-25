Andhra Pradesh's Annual Teacher Recruitment Drive Sparks Controversy

In a significant announcement, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu declared that his government would hold the District Selection Committee (DSC) examination annually to facilitate teacher recruitment. Speaking at a public meeting where appointment letters were distributed to successful candidates, Naidu urged aspirants to maintain their preparedness for opportunities ahead.

Naidu emphasized transparency in the DSC examination process, highlighting that it had been conducted 14 times over 15 years, leading to 1.96 lakh job placements. He criticized the opposition, YSRCP, for allegedly attempting to obstruct the examination process and described them as a 'worst' opposition unable to appreciate positive developments.

The recent recruitment drive, dubbed 'Mega DSC', fulfilled a major electoral promise with 15,941 appointment letters distributed. However, YSRCP's N Chandrasekhar Reddy condemned Naidu for allegedly deceiving the unemployed and claimed the government fell short of its pre-election promise of 25,000 teacher positions, prompting accusations of betrayal and propaganda.