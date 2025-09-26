Supreme Court Demands Transparency in NEET-PG Answer Keys

The Supreme Court on Friday intervened in a bid to boost transparency within the NEET-PG examinations, issuing notices to the Centre and the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences.

A bench with Justices J B Pardiwala and K V Viswanathan questioned the authorities about the delay in releasing the answer keys for the NEET-PG 2025.

The court underscored the need for publishing raw scores, answer keys, and normalisation formulas to ensure accountability and clarity in the examination process.

(With inputs from agencies.)