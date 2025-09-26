Supreme Court Demands Transparency in NEET-PG Answer Keys
The Supreme Court has requested responses from the Centre and the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences regarding petitions for the release of NEET-PG 2025 answer keys. This move seeks to enhance transparency in the postgraduate entrance exams by mandating the publication of raw scores and normalisation formulas.
The Supreme Court on Friday intervened in a bid to boost transparency within the NEET-PG examinations, issuing notices to the Centre and the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences.
A bench with Justices J B Pardiwala and K V Viswanathan questioned the authorities about the delay in releasing the answer keys for the NEET-PG 2025.
The court underscored the need for publishing raw scores, answer keys, and normalisation formulas to ensure accountability and clarity in the examination process.
