Left Menu

Supreme Court Demands Transparency in NEET-PG Answer Keys

The Supreme Court has requested responses from the Centre and the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences regarding petitions for the release of NEET-PG 2025 answer keys. This move seeks to enhance transparency in the postgraduate entrance exams by mandating the publication of raw scores and normalisation formulas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2025 21:02 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 21:02 IST
Supreme Court Demands Transparency in NEET-PG Answer Keys
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Friday intervened in a bid to boost transparency within the NEET-PG examinations, issuing notices to the Centre and the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences.

A bench with Justices J B Pardiwala and K V Viswanathan questioned the authorities about the delay in releasing the answer keys for the NEET-PG 2025.

The court underscored the need for publishing raw scores, answer keys, and normalisation formulas to ensure accountability and clarity in the examination process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Shines with Stellar Batting in Asia Cup Super 4s

India Shines with Stellar Batting in Asia Cup Super 4s

 United Arab Emirates
2
Controversy Erupts Over Minister's Remarks on Rahul Gandhi

Controversy Erupts Over Minister's Remarks on Rahul Gandhi

 India
3
Trump's Warm Welcome at Ryder Cup Amidst Golf Rivalry and Rising Security Concerns

Trump's Warm Welcome at Ryder Cup Amidst Golf Rivalry and Rising Security Co...

 Global
4
Jammu and Kashmir Launches Web Portal for Soldier Welfare

Jammu and Kashmir Launches Web Portal for Soldier Welfare

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025