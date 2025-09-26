NCERT Brings Standardization to School Certificates Across India

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has been delegated to manage the equivalence of Class 10 and 12 certificates from different school boards across India, an official from the Ministry of Education announced on Friday.

This decision was formalized via a notification published in the e-Gazette by the Department of School Education and Literacy, marking a shift from the earlier mandate assigned to the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) on November 15, 2021.

In accordance with the National Education Policy 2020, NCERT will oversee this responsibility through PARAKH — the National Assessment Centre for Performance Assessment, Review, and Analysis of Knowledge for Holistic Development. This change aims to ensure a robust and academically rigorous process for determining certificate equivalence, aiming for the highest educational standards while supporting inter-Board migrations across India.