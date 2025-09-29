Left Menu

Mumbai University and TMC Join Forces for Competitive Exam Training

Mumbai University and Thane Municipal Corporation's Chintamanrao Deshmukh Administrative Training Institute have signed an agreement to provide training for competitive exams alongside degree courses, benefiting students with additional credits as per the new education policy.

Mumbai University has teamed up with the Chintamanrao Deshmukh Administrative Training Institute of Thane Municipal Corporation to offer a novel approach for students preparing for competitive exams.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was formalized at Mumbai University's Kalina Campus, with notable attendance from TMC commissioner Saurabh Rao and MU Vice Chancellor Prof. Ravindra Kulkarni, stated TMC's Public Relations Officer Ravindra Manjrekar.

In a bid to enhance educational pathways, students will have the opportunity to work concurrently on degree courses and competitive exams like UPSC and MPSC, earning them four credits annually within the new education policy framework.

