Trump's Administration Targets Harvard Over Federal Funding Amid Antisemitism Claims
The Trump administration escalates its challenge against Harvard, potentially affecting its federal funding due to allegations of discrimination against Jewish and Israeli students. The Department of Health and Human Services has referred Harvard for administrative suspension, amidst broader claims of antisemitism on campus linked to pro-Palestinian protests.
The Trump administration has intensified its opposition to Harvard University, with new steps that could see the prestigious institution lose federal funding. The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has initiated proceedings that might lead to Harvard's suspension from government contracts over alleged failures to address discrimination against Jewish and Israeli students.
The Office for Civil Rights previously referred Harvard to the Department of Justice following allegations of discrimination. Harvard has been given 20 days to request an administrative hearing. The university aims to combat discrimination but has been at odds with the administration over claims of antisemitism linked to pro-Palestinian campus activities.
U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs has criticised the administration's actions, describing them as ideologically driven. Meanwhile, President Trump has demanded a substantial financial settlement from Harvard. As tensions rise, the debate continues over the balance between free speech and accusations of antisemitism on university campuses.
