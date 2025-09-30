Trump Administration Files Antisemitism Complaint Against California State University

The Trump administration has lodged an antisemitism complaint against the California State University system, adding to a series of federal probes scrutinizing universities over their handling of protests against Israel's actions in Gaza.

California State University (CSU) confirmed the complaint, initiated by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), and has vowed to cooperate, while strongly condemning antisemitism. The EEOC has subpoenaed Cal State LA for employee contact information.

Rights advocates have expressed concerns about the administration's actions, citing potential infringements on free speech and academic freedom. Some Jewish groups in the protests argue the government is confusing criticism of Israel with antisemitic behavior, pointing out the absence of investigations into Islamophobia.