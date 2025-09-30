Trump Administration Files Antisemitism Complaint Against California State University
President Donald Trump's administration has filed an antisemitism complaint against the California State University system, sparking concerns over academic freedom, privacy, and free speech. The probe follows allegations that universities allowed antisemitic behavior amid pro-Palestinian protests. Critics argue that criticism of Israel's policies is wrongly equated with antisemitism.
The Trump administration has lodged an antisemitism complaint against the California State University system, adding to a series of federal probes scrutinizing universities over their handling of protests against Israel's actions in Gaza.
California State University (CSU) confirmed the complaint, initiated by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), and has vowed to cooperate, while strongly condemning antisemitism. The EEOC has subpoenaed Cal State LA for employee contact information.
Rights advocates have expressed concerns about the administration's actions, citing potential infringements on free speech and academic freedom. Some Jewish groups in the protests argue the government is confusing criticism of Israel with antisemitic behavior, pointing out the absence of investigations into Islamophobia.
ALSO READ
Blair and Trump to Lead Controversial Post-War Gaza Peace Plan
Trump and Netanyahu Unveil Proposal to End Gaza War
Trump's Bold Gaza Peace Proposal: Ceasefire and Hostage Exchange Plans Unveiled
US-Hamas Peace Plan: A Fragile Path to Stability in Gaza
Gaza Peace Proposal: Challenges and Controversies