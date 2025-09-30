KIIT-DU's 21st Convocation: A Celebration of Academic Excellence and Global Vision
The 21st Annual Convocation of KIIT-DU celebrated the achievements of 9,464 graduating students over three days. Honorary doctorates were awarded to global humanitarians. Esteemed speakers highlighted the importance of sustainability, peace, and continuous learning. Dr. Achyuta Samanta was praised for his visionary leadership in building world-class campuses.
- Country:
- India
The 21st Annual Convocation of KIIT-DU concluded with grandeur, awarding degrees to 9,464 students, including Bachelor's, Master's, and Ph.D. graduates. The event extended over three days for the first time to accommodate graduates and their families.
Prominent figures like Prof. Mohan Munasinghe, Nobel Laureate; H.E. Ouided Bouchamaoui, Nobel Peace Prize Laureate; and Dr. Justice Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf graced the occasion, emphasizing sustainability and global peace.
Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder of KIIT and KISS, was lauded for transforming the institutions into educational excellence hubs, while honorary doctorates were bestowed on notable international leaders for their contributions to education and humanitarian efforts.
