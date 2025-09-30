KIIT-DU's 21st Convocation: A Celebration of Academic Excellence and Global Vision

The 21st Annual Convocation of KIIT-DU concluded with grandeur, awarding degrees to 9,464 students, including Bachelor's, Master's, and Ph.D. graduates. The event extended over three days for the first time to accommodate graduates and their families.

Prominent figures like Prof. Mohan Munasinghe, Nobel Laureate; H.E. Ouided Bouchamaoui, Nobel Peace Prize Laureate; and Dr. Justice Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf graced the occasion, emphasizing sustainability and global peace.

Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder of KIIT and KISS, was lauded for transforming the institutions into educational excellence hubs, while honorary doctorates were bestowed on notable international leaders for their contributions to education and humanitarian efforts.

