Trump Secures $500 Million Deal with Harvard Amid Controversy
The Trump administration and Harvard University have resolved months-long negotiations with a $500 million deal. Trump announced this at the Oval Office, alongside future educational initiatives. The administration has also faced backlash and legal challenges over federal fund threats tied to protests and policies.
In a decisive move on Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that his administration had reached a $500 million agreement with Harvard University. The accord comes after prolonged negotiations and signals a fresh direction for the institution as it plans to initiate educational programs focused on AI and other modern technologies.
The announcement occurs amid a broader crackdown by the Trump administration on universities, with federal funding threats for those supporting controversial campus activities including pro-Palestinian protests. Critics argue these probes threaten free speech and academic freedom, with further scrutiny aimed at assertions of antisemitism on campuses.
Aside from the settlement with Harvard, similar resolutions have been reached with Columbia and Brown Universities. Yet, the Trump administration continues to face legal challenges over its policy measures, as it reviews billions in federal contracts linked to academic institutions nationwide.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- Harvard
- deal
- AI
- education
- federal funding
- protests
- antisemitism
- rights
- legal challenges
ALSO READ
Trump's Harvard Deal: A New Chapter in U.S. Education?
Awami League Protests Highlight Human Rights Violations in Bangladesh Under Yunus
Protests and Political Pressure Mount Following Karur Stampede Tragedy
Ladakh Protests Escalate: Dialogues on Hold Amid Detentions and Demands
Ragging Scandal: Engineering Students in Indore Push for 'Gen Z'-Style Protests