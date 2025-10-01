Trump Secures $500 Million Deal with Harvard Amid Controversy

In a decisive move on Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that his administration had reached a $500 million agreement with Harvard University. The accord comes after prolonged negotiations and signals a fresh direction for the institution as it plans to initiate educational programs focused on AI and other modern technologies.

The announcement occurs amid a broader crackdown by the Trump administration on universities, with federal funding threats for those supporting controversial campus activities including pro-Palestinian protests. Critics argue these probes threaten free speech and academic freedom, with further scrutiny aimed at assertions of antisemitism on campuses.

Aside from the settlement with Harvard, similar resolutions have been reached with Columbia and Brown Universities. Yet, the Trump administration continues to face legal challenges over its policy measures, as it reviews billions in federal contracts linked to academic institutions nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)