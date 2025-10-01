Justice Department Investigates UNLV's Handling of Antisemitism Allegations

The U.S. Justice Department announced on Tuesday its plan to investigate the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) regarding allegations of antisemitism on campus. This move is part of broader federal inquiries into universities over protests against Israel's military actions in Gaza.

The Trump administration previously signaled intentions to retract federal funding from institutions that allow supposed antisemitic demonstrations. However, protestors, including some Jewish organizations, argue that criticism of Israel's policies is unfairly being labeled as antisemitism, and that support for Palestinian rights is not synonymous with extremism.

UNLV, a recipient of federal aid, is required to submit documentation relating to discrimination claims by November 1. The Justice Department's focus includes adherence to anti-discrimination laws while balancing free speech and privacy rights under federal law. Legal setbacks have accompanied the government's stance on pro-Palestinian activism, with court rulings challenging its visa revocation and deportation efforts against foreign students and faculty.