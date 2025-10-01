SNVA EduTech Expands Global Reach Through Strategic Acquisitions

SNVA EduTech Limited, a prominent name in the global education and skilling industry, has announced its strategic acquisition of Edureka, Veranda Higher Education, and Six Phrase from Veranda Learning Solutions Limited. This acquisition, executed through a share-swap arrangement, marks a significant expansion of SNVA's educational footprint across multiple continents.

The partnership promises to create an extensive global education ecosystem, solidifying SNVA EduTech's presence in key international markets including India, the USA, and Europe. For students and job seekers, this collaboration offers greater access to affordable, world-class education and skill development opportunities, supporting India's pursuit of a skilled workforce.

Through its expanded portfolio, SNVA EduTech aims to impact over 200,000 learners annually. Future projections suggest robust revenue growth and plans for further acquisitions, reinforcing its commitment to delivering innovative and comprehensive educational solutions worldwide.

