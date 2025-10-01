Left Menu

SNVA EduTech Expands Global Reach Through Strategic Acquisitions

SNVA EduTech Limited, an education and skilling enterprise, has acquired Edureka, Veranda Higher Education, and Six Phrase from Veranda Learning Solutions. This strategic partnership aims to enhance global education offerings and address youth unemployment in India by providing accessible, world-class education and career-focused training.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2025 17:55 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 17:55 IST
SNVA EduTech Expands Global Reach Through Strategic Acquisitions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

SNVA EduTech Limited, a prominent name in the global education and skilling industry, has announced its strategic acquisition of Edureka, Veranda Higher Education, and Six Phrase from Veranda Learning Solutions Limited. This acquisition, executed through a share-swap arrangement, marks a significant expansion of SNVA's educational footprint across multiple continents.

The partnership promises to create an extensive global education ecosystem, solidifying SNVA EduTech's presence in key international markets including India, the USA, and Europe. For students and job seekers, this collaboration offers greater access to affordable, world-class education and skill development opportunities, supporting India's pursuit of a skilled workforce.

Through its expanded portfolio, SNVA EduTech aims to impact over 200,000 learners annually. Future projections suggest robust revenue growth and plans for further acquisitions, reinforcing its commitment to delivering innovative and comprehensive educational solutions worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Qualcomm's Strategic Shift to Arm's V9 Architecture Boosts AI Capabilities

Qualcomm's Strategic Shift to Arm's V9 Architecture Boosts AI Capabilities

 Global
2
Lupin Launches Generic Rivaroxaban in the US

Lupin Launches Generic Rivaroxaban in the US

 India
3
Reliance Industries Poised for Growth Amid Diesel Surge and Financial Tailwinds

Reliance Industries Poised for Growth Amid Diesel Surge and Financial Tailwi...

 India
4
Devastating Verdict in Northern England Grooming Scandal

Devastating Verdict in Northern England Grooming Scandal

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025