Controversy Erupts Over RSS Education in Delhi Schools
The AAP criticizes the BJP's plan to introduce RSS history in Delhi schools, questioning whether the curriculum will cover its entire history. AAP leaders argue that the curriculum may glorify RSS while omitting its controversial roles in history and lack of diverse leadership.
In a heated debate, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has voiced strong opposition to the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) initiative to incorporate the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) history into the academic curriculum of Delhi schools. The program, Rashtraneeti, aims to educate students on the inception and evolution of RSS, alongside lessons on prominent freedom fighters.
Mumbai's RSS legacy under scrutiny as AAP Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bharadwaj raises concerns about selective teaching. Questions linger over whether students will truly learn about RSS's controversial stance during India's freedom struggle, such as its absence in the 1942 Quit India Movement and its historical hesitance to fly the national flag at its headquarters in Nagpur.
AAP's critique deepens with Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh challenging the glorification of RSS amid its centenary celebrations. He warns that the new curriculum might overlook critiques of the organization, including its long-standing issues with leadership diversity. With the BJP's educational push in the spotlight, the debate over RSS educational content continues to spark discussions nationwide.
