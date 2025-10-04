MCD plans outreach drive to boost student enrolment in schools

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi's Education Committee is set to launch an outreach activity aimed at increasing enrolments in its schools after a marginal decline in student numbers.

According to Education Committee Chairperson Yogesh Verma, MCD schools currently have around 6.5 lakh students, and the aim is to raise this figure by at least one lakh.

''As part of the plan, two teachers from each school will visit different clusters and neighbourhoods every Saturday to encourage parents and families to enrol their children,'' Verma told PTI.

Officials said the teachers will highlight the benefits of MCD-run schools, such as free meals, uniforms and stationery.

To motivate staff, the corporation will also institute a 'Nigam Award' for teachers who are successful in bringing in higher numbers of students.

