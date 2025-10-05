Left Menu

Rajasthan's Commitment to Education: Teachers at the Helm of Nation-Building

Rajasthan's Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma underscores the pivotal role of teachers in society at a national educators' convention in Jaipur. Emphasizing their vital contributions, Sharma assures government support in addressing their issues and aligning with the National Education Policy 2020 for skill-based, employment-focused education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 05-10-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 19:30 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma emphasized the historic significance of the 'guru-shishya' tradition in India, highlighting the vital role teachers play as mentors and guides in society.

Speaking at the Akhil Bharatiya Rashtriya Shikshak Mahasangh convention in Jaipur, Sharma assured the government's commitment to effectively implementing the National Education Policy 2020. This initiative aims to provide skill-based and job-oriented education for students, addressing teachers' concerns timely.

The event was attended by notable figures, including Education Minister Madan Dilawar who praised Rajasthan's educational advancements, jumping to 3rd position nationally. The convention underscored teachers as pivotal nation-builders, aligning with ABRSM's motto of 'Education for the Nation, Teachers for Education.'

