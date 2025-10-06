Empowering Assam: The Launch of Asean One Skill and Language Institute
The Assam-Asean One Skill and Language Institute was launched to equip Assam youth with Japanese language skills. The institute strengthens cultural and educational ties between Assam and Japan, offering a dedicated Japanese Language Teaching Course. The initiative is a significant step towards providing work opportunities in Japan for Assamese professionals.
- Country:
- India
The Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, has announced the operational status of the Assam-Asean One Skill and Language Institute, which aims to equip youth with Japanese language skills. This strategic initiative is a collaborative effort with Asean One, facilitated by its chairman, Toshiaki Nishikawa.
In a commendable timeline of five months from concept to execution, the institute has begun functioning, illustrating the state's commitment to enhancing linguistic competencies among its people. This will not only cultivate job-ready individuals but also solidify cultural ties with Japan.
The establishment of the institute follows a meeting on May 6 between CM Sarma and Nishikawa, through which they envisioned creating pathways for Assamese professionals to access short-term employment opportunities in Japan. The institute now offers a specialized Japanese Language Teaching Course, marking a landmark development in the state's educational landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
CM Himanta Biswa Sarma launches 'Shraddhanjali' scheme to bring back mortal remains of people from Assam who die outside the state.
Assam Police not required to go to Singapore for investigation into singer Zubeen Garg's death: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma at media briefing.
Judicial commission to be formed to probe into death of singer Zubeen Garg: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.