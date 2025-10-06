Empowering Assam: The Launch of Asean One Skill and Language Institute

The Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, has announced the operational status of the Assam-Asean One Skill and Language Institute, which aims to equip youth with Japanese language skills. This strategic initiative is a collaborative effort with Asean One, facilitated by its chairman, Toshiaki Nishikawa.

In a commendable timeline of five months from concept to execution, the institute has begun functioning, illustrating the state's commitment to enhancing linguistic competencies among its people. This will not only cultivate job-ready individuals but also solidify cultural ties with Japan.

The establishment of the institute follows a meeting on May 6 between CM Sarma and Nishikawa, through which they envisioned creating pathways for Assamese professionals to access short-term employment opportunities in Japan. The institute now offers a specialized Japanese Language Teaching Course, marking a landmark development in the state's educational landscape.

