Jharkhand's Battle for Student Scholarships

Jharkhand's Welfare Minister, Chamra Linda, has raised concerns over a substantial delay in the disbursement of student scholarships from the central government.

According to Linda, Rs 900 crore in scholarships under the Backward Classes Post-Matric Scheme remains pending with the Centre, even as Rs 1,202.89 crore has already been distributed to 7.45 lakh students. The scheme targets a total of 11.34 lakh beneficiaries by the financial year 2024-25.

In a high-level review meeting, Linda urged the Centre to expedite the release of funds, emphasizing the government's commitment to ensuring no eligible student is left without financial assistance.

