Jharkhand's Battle for Student Scholarships

Jharkhand Welfare Minister Chamra Linda has called for the release of Rs 900 crore in student scholarships pending with the Centre. The funds are essential for the Backward Classes Post-Matric Scholarship Scheme, aimed at benefitting over 11.34 lakh students by 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 06-10-2025 22:57 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 22:57 IST
Jharkhand's Welfare Minister, Chamra Linda, has raised concerns over a substantial delay in the disbursement of student scholarships from the central government.

According to Linda, Rs 900 crore in scholarships under the Backward Classes Post-Matric Scheme remains pending with the Centre, even as Rs 1,202.89 crore has already been distributed to 7.45 lakh students. The scheme targets a total of 11.34 lakh beneficiaries by the financial year 2024-25.

In a high-level review meeting, Linda urged the Centre to expedite the release of funds, emphasizing the government's commitment to ensuring no eligible student is left without financial assistance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

