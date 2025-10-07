Left Menu

Rajasthan Governor Suspends University Vice-Chancellor Amid Allegations

Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde has suspended Balraj Singh, Vice-Chancellor of Sri Karan Narendra Agriculture University, due to multiple complaints of authority misuse and violations of university norms. The action is pending further inquiry, as Singh faces allegations of unauthorized actions and procedural breaches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 07-10-2025 16:59 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 16:59 IST
In a significant administrative move, Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde has suspended Balraj Singh, the Vice-Chancellor of Sri Karan Narendra Agriculture University, over allegations of power misuse and breach of university protocols. This decision comes after multiple complaints were filed against Singh, as detailed in a statement released by the Raj Bhavan on Tuesday.

The alleged violations include Singh's actions extending beyond his authorised capacity, such as the unauthorized dismissal and transfer of staff and a disregard for established rules and procedures. These allegations have raised considerable concerns about governance and adherence to statutory norms within the institution.

The Governor, acting in his capacity as Chancellor, ordered the immediate suspension of Singh pending a comprehensive investigation into the matter. This decisive step underscores the importance of accountability and procedural fidelity in managing educational institutions. The Sri Karan Narendra Agriculture University, founded in 2013 through the state government's Agriculture University, Jobner Act, 2013, is now amidst a poised inquiry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

