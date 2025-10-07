Global Business School Launches Cutting-edge MiM-Tech Program

Tetr College of Business is launching a new Master's program aimed at cultivating the next generation of business leaders. The Masters in Management and Technology, or MiM-Tech, spans one year and offers students a unique opportunity to develop crucial business skills across various global markets.

The program targets early-career professionals, aspiring entrepreneurs, and those looking to transition from technical or creative fields into business leadership roles. Participants will gain a diverse worldview through intensive experiences in Dubai, China, and Europe, focusing on real-world business challenges and entrepreneurial ventures.

Pratham Mittal, founder of Tetr College, emphasizes the program's blend of academic rigor and practical knowledge. "In Dubai, students will delve into consumer-facing business aspects, whereas in China they'll learn to optimize supply chains using advanced technologies. Europe will serve as a testbed for launching business ventures," he states. The final semester sees students gaining hands-on experience through a two-month internship with leading brands and startups.

