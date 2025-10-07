Left Menu

Empowering Education: Anandiben Patel Advocates for National Service and Social Upliftment

Uttar Pradesh Governor, Anandiben Patel, emphasized national service and social upliftment as fundamental educational goals during Maharaja Suheldev University's convocation. She highlighted the need for self-reliance through skills development and celebrated NEP 2020 for aligning education with national values. Over 60,000 degrees were conferred amidst calls for nation-first spirit.

Updated: 07-10-2025 18:38 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 18:38 IST
Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel addressed the second convocation of Maharaja Suheldev University in Azamgarh, underscoring the importance of education as a tool for national service and social upliftment. Patel stated that education should transcend mere employment objectives, focusing on serving the nation and uplifting society.

With technological advancements altering employment landscapes, Patel encouraged youth to pursue self-reliance and skill acquisition. The Governor praised the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 for integrating education with national and cultural values while equipping students for technological challenges.

During the ceremony, Patel awarded degrees to over 60,000 students and highlighted the university's homage to Maharaja Suheldev. The Governor called on students to embrace a 'Nation First' mindset, projecting confidence in India's youth to shape a developed nation within 25 years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

