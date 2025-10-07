Empowering Education: Anandiben Patel Advocates for National Service and Social Upliftment

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel addressed the second convocation of Maharaja Suheldev University in Azamgarh, underscoring the importance of education as a tool for national service and social upliftment. Patel stated that education should transcend mere employment objectives, focusing on serving the nation and uplifting society.

With technological advancements altering employment landscapes, Patel encouraged youth to pursue self-reliance and skill acquisition. The Governor praised the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 for integrating education with national and cultural values while equipping students for technological challenges.

During the ceremony, Patel awarded degrees to over 60,000 students and highlighted the university's homage to Maharaja Suheldev. The Governor called on students to embrace a 'Nation First' mindset, projecting confidence in India's youth to shape a developed nation within 25 years.

