APCC President Y S Sharmila Demands Urgent Hostel Repairs in Andhra Pradesh

APCC President Y S Sharmila has called for immediate repairs of welfare hostels in Andhra Pradesh following a spate of jaundice infections and deaths among students. She criticizes the long-term Swarna Andhra-2047 vision, proposing a two-year focus on improving hostel conditions instead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 07-10-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 21:34 IST
Amidst a health crisis affecting students at Kurupam Girls Gurukul, APCC President Y S Sharmila has called for swift action from the N Chandrababu Naidu-led government. She demanded immediate repairs of all welfare hostels in Andhra Pradesh within a two-year timeframe to avert further crises.

Sharmila highlighted the dire situation faced by 611 girl students at a Kurupam hostel where only 35 toilets are available, leading to severe sanitation issues. Her remarks follow the deaths of two students and jaundice infections in 86 others, underscoring the need for urgent intervention.

Criticizing Naidu's 'Swarna Andhra-2047' vision as too long-term for addressing current student needs, Sharmila proposed a 'Swarna Andhra-2027 Hostels' vision with a focus on immediate improvements. She warned of a Congress party campaign if hostels were not repaired and emphasized forming a committee for continuous oversight.

(With inputs from agencies.)

