NIFTEM-K Empowers Future Food Technologists at Sixth Convocation

In a ceremonious event at Kundli, the National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management (NIFTEM-K) held its sixth convocation, as degrees were conferred upon 262 students across various programs. The institution, working under the Ministry of Food Processing Industries, emphasized its role in nurturing future technologists.

The convocation saw the awarding of 126 bachelor's degrees, 92 master's degrees in technology, 27 MBAs, and 17 doctoral degrees. Seven outstanding students received gold medals for academic brilliance. Ajay Kumar Sood, Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, urged graduates to address global dietary challenges through technological innovation.

Director H S Oberoi highlighted NIFTEM-K's achievements, including the filing of 17 patents and 18 technology transfers. The institute also celebrated entrepreneurial success with startups featuring on Shark Tank India. With 115 peer-reviewed research papers and 15 industry collaborations, NIFTEM-K remains a bastion of food technology advancement.

