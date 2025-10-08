Left Menu

NIFTEM-K Empowers Future Food Technologists at Sixth Convocation

The National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management (NIFTEM-K) held its sixth convocation, awarding degrees to 262 students. The institute promotes innovative food solutions by supporting startups and filing patents, highlighting its role in advancing food technology under the Ministry of Food Processing Industries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2025 19:53 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 19:53 IST
NIFTEM-K Empowers Future Food Technologists at Sixth Convocation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a ceremonious event at Kundli, the National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management (NIFTEM-K) held its sixth convocation, as degrees were conferred upon 262 students across various programs. The institution, working under the Ministry of Food Processing Industries, emphasized its role in nurturing future technologists.

The convocation saw the awarding of 126 bachelor's degrees, 92 master's degrees in technology, 27 MBAs, and 17 doctoral degrees. Seven outstanding students received gold medals for academic brilliance. Ajay Kumar Sood, Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, urged graduates to address global dietary challenges through technological innovation.

Director H S Oberoi highlighted NIFTEM-K's achievements, including the filing of 17 patents and 18 technology transfers. The institute also celebrated entrepreneurial success with startups featuring on Shark Tank India. With 115 peer-reviewed research papers and 15 industry collaborations, NIFTEM-K remains a bastion of food technology advancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina Faces Legislative Showdown over Executive Powers

Argentina Faces Legislative Showdown over Executive Powers

 Global
2
Israel and Hamas Initiate Groundbreaking Gaza Peace Deal

Israel and Hamas Initiate Groundbreaking Gaza Peace Deal

 United States
3
Netanyahu says, 'With God's help we will bring them all home,' after Trump announces first phase of Israel-Hamas deal, reports AP.

Netanyahu says, 'With God's help we will bring them all home,' after Trump a...

 Global
4
Global Economy Stands Resilient Amid Multiple Shocks, Says IMF Chief

Global Economy Stands Resilient Amid Multiple Shocks, Says IMF Chief

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI adoption drives firm value when backed by strong organizational capabilities

How Generation Z uses and values ChatGPT in higher education

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025