Siviwe Gwarube Confirms Stipend Payments Resolved for Education Assistants

Minister of Basic Education Siviwe Gwarube has assured the nation that all Education Assistants affected by the recent payment delays under the Basic Education Employment Initiative (BEEI) will now receive their stipends, following urgent interventions and interdepartmental coordination to resolve the issue.

Addressing a joint media briefing in Pretoria on Wednesday, the Minister confirmed that stipend payments began flowing from 10am, marking the end of a period of uncertainty for thousands of young South Africans employed through the initiative.

“I can confirm that as of 10am this morning, payments have started flowing from the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) to Education Assistants,” Minister Gwarube announced. “This is a massive relief to the thousands of young people who have been waiting for what is due to them. This delay should have never happened, and we will work tirelessly to ensure that this is avoided in the future.”

The resolution came after intensive overnight engagements between the Department of Basic Education (DBE), the Department of Employment and Labour, the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF), and the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC).

Addressing the Impact of Delays on Young Workers

Minister Gwarube acknowledged the hardship caused by the delay in the September stipend payments, which affected thousands of Education Assistants who depend on the programme for financial stability.

“Many of these young people depend on their stipends to support themselves and their families,” she said. “When payments are delayed, it affects people’s ability to meet their most basic needs—food, transport, accommodation, and toiletries. It affects their dignity.”

The Basic Education Employment Initiative (BEEI) is one of South Africa’s largest youth employment programmes, providing over 150,000 young people with opportunities for work experience, training, and income generation in schools across the country.

These Education Assistants play a crucial role in supporting teachers, managing administrative work, assisting learners, and enhancing classroom learning. For many, the programme serves as both a lifeline and a springboard for future employment opportunities.

Understanding the Cause of the Payment Delays

Minister Gwarube provided a detailed explanation of the technical and administrative causes behind the delay.

She said that administrative bottlenecks in the verification of attendance registers — a mandatory step designed to prevent fraudulent claims and ghost employees — led to the system failure.

“A system of administrative checks and balances, which was meant to safeguard public funds, buckled under pressure and failed to ensure the timeous payment of stipends,” Gwarube explained. “When the system failed, contingency plans were not activated swiftly enough by responsible officials. Attendance data for September was not submitted on time, leading to thousands of Education Assistants not getting paid.”

The Minister clarified that the issue was limited to Education Assistants whose payments are disbursed through the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC). Those whose stipends are processed directly via the National Treasury received their payments without delay.

Accountability and Governance Reforms

While welcoming the resolution of the crisis, Minister Gwarube stressed that accountability must follow, and that her department would not treat the matter as a routine administrative oversight.

“We cannot and will not treat this as a routine administrative matter,” she said firmly. “I have instructed both the Director-General and the Acting Director-General to immediately institute appropriate consequence management and hold accountable any officials who are found to have failed in their responsibilities.”

The Minister announced that the DBE is reviewing the BEEI’s internal governance structure to prevent similar incidents in the future. The review will focus on strengthening monitoring systems, clarifying roles, and improving oversight mechanisms.

Key measures include:

Making the BEEI a standing item in meetings between the Director-General and Provincial Heads of Department (HoDs) .

Finalising a formal Service Level Agreement (SLA) between the DBE and IDC to clearly define operational responsibilities.

Enforcing compliance among schools for the timely submission of attendance registers — with serious consequences for non-compliance.

“Schools that fail to comply with the submission of attendance registers will face serious consequences,” the Minister warned.

Restoring Trust in the Basic Education Employment Initiative

The Minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring that the BEEI remains a credible and reliable programme that benefits young people and contributes meaningfully to South Africa’s broader employment and education goals.

“We owe it to these young people — and to the schools and learners who depend on their contribution — to manage this programme with diligence, excellence, integrity, and compassion. We dare not fail again,” Gwarube stated.

She reassured all beneficiaries that the department is putting in place stronger systems for payment reliability, ensuring that stipends are processed on time and transparently going forward.

“I want to reassure every Education Assistant that you will receive what is due to you. We are building stronger systems to ensure that payments are reliable, timely, and transparent,” she said.

Interdepartmental Cooperation and Lessons Learned

Minister Gwarube expressed appreciation for the swift collaboration between multiple government departments and entities in resolving the issue.

She thanked the Department of Employment and Labour, the UIF, and the IDC for their cooperation and problem-solving efforts. She also commended Education Assistants for their patience, professionalism, and commitment throughout the ordeal.

“The lesson from this experience is clear: we must be faster, better coordinated, and more vigilant. As Minister, I am committed to ensuring that my department meets that standard,” she concluded.

The Minister reiterated that the DBE’s focus remains on enhancing accountability, digitising administrative processes, and ensuring better data management systems across provinces. These reforms will help prevent future payment disruptions and improve service delivery across all youth empowerment programmes.

A Renewed Focus on Youth Empowerment and Dignity

The Basic Education Employment Initiative forms part of government’s larger Presidential Employment Stimulus (PES), launched to mitigate the economic impacts of unemployment and create sustainable pathways for young people to gain skills and experience.

Since its inception, the BEEI has not only reduced the administrative burden on schools but also empowered thousands of young South Africans — particularly women — with critical work exposure and training in ICT, reading support, and school administration.

With stipend payments now resumed, the DBE aims to use this moment as a turning point to strengthen internal systems and restore confidence in the initiative.

“This programme is about more than just jobs; it’s about restoring dignity, creating opportunity, and investing in the future of our youth,” Gwarube said.

As stipend disbursements continue across provinces, the Department has urged beneficiaries to check their payment status through official communication channels and to report any outstanding issues to provincial education offices.

The swift resolution of the payment delays and the Minister’s commitment to transparency mark a renewed era of accountability and reform within the Department of Basic Education — a move that underscores the government’s resolve to support and empower young South Africans in their journey toward economic independence.