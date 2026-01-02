Indore Water Contamination Sparks Outcry Over Government Accountability

Senior BJP leader Uma Bharti has lambasted her own party's administration in Madhya Pradesh over a tragic water contamination incident in Indore that resulted in several deaths.

After consuming water provided by the municipal corporation, residents of Bhagirathpura complained of symptoms like vomiting and diarrhoea. Locals claim 15 people died, but official records are inconsistent.

Bharti called for 'severe atonement' from the government and demanded maximum punishment for those responsible, stating the incident has tarnished the state's image and testing Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's leadership.