Indore Water Contamination Sparks Outcry Over Government Accountability
Senior BJP leader Uma Bharti criticized the Madhya Pradesh government after contaminated water in Indore caused multiple fatalities. Bharti urged the government to atone for its 'sin' and demanded severe punishment for those responsible. The incident has tarnished the state's reputation, with discrepancies in the reported death toll.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 02-01-2026 20:06 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 20:06 IST
- Country:
- India
Senior BJP leader Uma Bharti has lambasted her own party's administration in Madhya Pradesh over a tragic water contamination incident in Indore that resulted in several deaths.
After consuming water provided by the municipal corporation, residents of Bhagirathpura complained of symptoms like vomiting and diarrhoea. Locals claim 15 people died, but official records are inconsistent.
Bharti called for 'severe atonement' from the government and demanded maximum punishment for those responsible, stating the incident has tarnished the state's image and testing Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's leadership.
