SRM University-AP Earns Prestigious QS-I GAUGE Diamond Rating

SRM University-AP has been distinguished with the QS-I GAUGE Diamond Rating, underscoring its unwavering commitment to institutional excellence in teaching, research, and innovation.

The university's facilities were honored with a Platinum Rating, and various domains such as Employability and Research achieved a Gold Rating. Governance and Structure received a Silver Rating, reaffirming the university's adherence to global standards.

This recognition, according to Dr Karthik Rajendran, will guide resource allocation and bolster SRM AP's competitive edge in education. Vice Chancellor Prof. Ch Satish Kumar emphasized how this achievement will further the university's dedication to fostering world-class higher education.

