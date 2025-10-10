Left Menu

Kerala's Legal Quandary: Teacher Appointments in Focus

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has addressed the issue of teacher appointments in aided schools, particularly regarding vacancies for differently-abled candidates. Legal scrutiny will precede any decision, following concerns from Christian managements and a Supreme Court judgment on similar appointments.

Updated: 10-10-2025 15:23 IST
Kerala's Legal Quandary: Teacher Appointments in Focus
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced on Friday that a decision regarding the appointment of teachers in aided schools for vacancies reserved for differently-abled candidates will be made after thorough legal scrutiny.

The directive comes in response to concerns raised by Christian managements over the state government's stance against appointing teachers from the general category when posts reserved for differently-abled candidates remain unfilled, citing a Supreme Court order.

Vijayan stated that legal advice has been obtained, and a comprehensive review with the Advocate General and legal experts will follow. Meanwhile, KV Thomas paid a visit to the Syro-Malabar Church headquarters in a move described as a courtesy call, expressing the government's willingness to address concerns collaboratively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

