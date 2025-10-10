Kerala Mulls Teacher Appointments Amid Legal Scrutiny

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan stated on Friday that a decision regarding teacher appointments in aided schools, particularly for vacancies reserved for differently-abled candidates, will undergo detailed legal scrutiny before being finalized.

This statement comes in response to concerns from Christian managements over the government's current stance on not allowing general category appointments for these unfilled reserved posts. They referenced a Supreme Court verdict that favored the Nair Service Society's right to proceed with such appointments under similar circumstances.

Vijayan mentioned that legal advice has already been secured and a thorough review involving the Advocate General and other legal experts will be conducted. Meanwhile, former union minister KV Thomas visited the Syro-Malabar Church headquarters, underscoring the government's intent to amicably resolve the church's concerns.