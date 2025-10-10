Left Menu

Kerala Mulls Teacher Appointments Amid Legal Scrutiny

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced that the state will review legal aspects before deciding on teacher appointments in aided schools. This follows Christian managements' concerns over unfilled reserved posts for differently-abled candidates. Legal advice has been received, and a thorough legal review will be conducted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi/Newdelhi | Updated: 10-10-2025 15:46 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 15:46 IST
Kerala Mulls Teacher Appointments Amid Legal Scrutiny
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan stated on Friday that a decision regarding teacher appointments in aided schools, particularly for vacancies reserved for differently-abled candidates, will undergo detailed legal scrutiny before being finalized.

This statement comes in response to concerns from Christian managements over the government's current stance on not allowing general category appointments for these unfilled reserved posts. They referenced a Supreme Court verdict that favored the Nair Service Society's right to proceed with such appointments under similar circumstances.

Vijayan mentioned that legal advice has already been secured and a thorough review involving the Advocate General and other legal experts will be conducted. Meanwhile, former union minister KV Thomas visited the Syro-Malabar Church headquarters, underscoring the government's intent to amicably resolve the church's concerns.

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Reserves Order as Political Parties Call for Investigation into Karur Stampede

Supreme Court Reserves Order as Political Parties Call for Investigation int...

 India
2
Veteran Jaipur Constable Passes Away from Sleep Heart Attack

Veteran Jaipur Constable Passes Away from Sleep Heart Attack

 India
3
Court Halts Misuse of Journalist's Identity on Social Platforms

Court Halts Misuse of Journalist's Identity on Social Platforms

 India
4
ED Raids Minister's Properties Amid Political Tensions

ED Raids Minister's Properties Amid Political Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025