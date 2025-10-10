Left Menu

Supreme Court Challenges Fee Hike in Delhi Schools

The Supreme Court has requested responses from the Delhi government and a private schools association regarding a plea challenging an unapproved 100% fee hike. Allegations include penalizing students for non-payment and engaging bouncers to block entry. The case, highlighting fee regulations in education, is set for further hearing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2025 19:06 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 19:06 IST
The Supreme Court on Friday called for responses from the Delhi government and an association representing unaided private schools regarding a plea alleging an unauthorized 100% fee hike. The plea, brought by the Naya Samaj Parents Association, claims the schools violated a condition requiring fee hikes to be approved by the Directorate of Education.

The bench, led by Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran, questioned the legal counsel for 'Action Committee Unaided Recognised Private Schools,' inquiring how they planned to justify the alleged fee increase without necessary approvals. The court also issued notices to the BJP-led Delhi government and the concerned private school organization.

Notably, Delhi Public School in Dwarka faced criticism for reportedly punishing students who could not pay higher fees by making them sit in the library instead of their classrooms. Previous incidents, such as employing 'bouncers' to block students' entry, highlighted by the Delhi High Court, have added to the controversy. The Supreme Court will revisit this case in four weeks.

