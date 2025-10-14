Delhi University Embarks on Historic Campus Transformation
Delhi University is undertaking a major infrastructure overhaul, with projects totaling Rs 1,912.15 crore. Initiatives include new campuses, hostels, and a cultural centre, aiming to enhance student facilities. Key developments span across various campuses with projects nearing completion and others yet to unfold.
Delhi University is in the midst of a significant infrastructure development phase, with over a dozen major projects underway, collectively valued at Rs 1,912.15 crore. These efforts, as confirmed by university officials, are designed to bolster both academic and residential amenities, ultimately enhancing the student experience.
The projects encompass the construction of new campuses, academic blocks, hostels, libraries, and a cultural centre. According to a senior university official, the initiative underscores Delhi University's commitment to prioritizing student needs in its development agenda. A mix of projects are nearing completion, while several others are projected to be ready in the coming years.
Highlights include the Dhaka campus's Institution of Eminence Hostel, the Surajmal Vihar Law Academic Block, and the South Campus's new academic building. Additionally, a Cultural Activity Centre for theatre, music, and performing arts is planned near Shankar Lal Hall, further showcasing the university's dedication to cultural enrichment.
