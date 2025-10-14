Jaro Education Expands to Empower Tier-II Cities

Edtech firm Jaro Education announced on Tuesday the opening of new counselling centers in the cities of Kolkata, Nagpur, Jaipur, and Indore. This initiative is part of the company's strategy to broaden its reach across Tier-II cities.

The expansion plays a crucial role in Jaro Education's mission to provide quality education, mentorship, and career guidance to learners outside of metropolitan areas, aligning with the vision of a Vikshit Bharat, according to a company statement.

CEO Ranjita Raman emphasized the untapped potential within Tier-II cities, which she describes as more than just growing markets but crucial to India's next wave of talent development.

