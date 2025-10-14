Jaro Education Expands to Empower Tier-II Cities
Jaro Education has launched new counselling centers in Kolkata, Nagpur, Jaipur, and Indore to extend educational opportunities in Tier-II cities. This move aims to democratize access to quality education and support India's vision for a developed nation by nurturing talent in these regions.
Edtech firm Jaro Education announced on Tuesday the opening of new counselling centers in the cities of Kolkata, Nagpur, Jaipur, and Indore. This initiative is part of the company's strategy to broaden its reach across Tier-II cities.
The expansion plays a crucial role in Jaro Education's mission to provide quality education, mentorship, and career guidance to learners outside of metropolitan areas, aligning with the vision of a Vikshit Bharat, according to a company statement.
CEO Ranjita Raman emphasized the untapped potential within Tier-II cities, which she describes as more than just growing markets but crucial to India's next wave of talent development.
