Campus Horror: The Disturbing Assault at South Asian University

An 18-year-old student at South Asian University has reported being sexually and physically assaulted on campus by four individuals, one of whom was a security guard, according to an FIR filed with the Delhi Police.

The incident reportedly occurred after the student received threatening messages online. Following the attack, the victim was found injured and disoriented but managed to alert a university staff member just as her assailants fled the scene. An investigation involving CCTV footage is underway.

Protests erupted on campus, with students accusing the university administration of delaying police notification. The South Asian University condemned the attack and created a probe committee, emphasizing their zero-tolerance policy on sexual harassment and violence against women.

