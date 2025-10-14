Left Menu

Campus Horror: The Disturbing Assault at South Asian University

An 18-year-old South Asian University student claims she was sexually and physically assaulted by four individuals on campus, including a security guard. The assailants allegedly forced her to consume an abortion pill. Authorities are investigating, and protests have erupted over the university's handling of the incident.

  • Country:
  • India

An 18-year-old student at South Asian University has reported being sexually and physically assaulted on campus by four individuals, one of whom was a security guard, according to an FIR filed with the Delhi Police.

The incident reportedly occurred after the student received threatening messages online. Following the attack, the victim was found injured and disoriented but managed to alert a university staff member just as her assailants fled the scene. An investigation involving CCTV footage is underway.

Protests erupted on campus, with students accusing the university administration of delaying police notification. The South Asian University condemned the attack and created a probe committee, emphasizing their zero-tolerance policy on sexual harassment and violence against women.

(With inputs from agencies.)

