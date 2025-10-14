NIT Hamirpur Student Receives Record-Breaking Job Offer
Aryan Mittal, a dual degree student from NIT Hamirpur, has secured a record annual package of Rs 3.40 crore. This is the highest offer received by a student at the institute this year. The director also highlighted significant offers to female students and praised overall placement achievements.
Aryan Mittal, a student at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Hamirpur, has shattered records by securing an unprecedented job offer worth Rs 3.40 crore annually. This milestone marks the highest compensation package received by any student from the institute this year, according to college officials.
Last year's top package at NIT Hamirpur was Rs 2.05 crore, reported the institute's director, H M Suryavanshi. This year, female students in the Electronics stream also achieved remarkable success, securing annual packages of Rs 1.68 crore each.
The director further disclosed that fifteen students had secured offers exceeding Rs 40 lakh, while fifty students received more than Rs 30 lakh. He extended congratulations to both the students and the faculty for their outstanding performance in placements.
