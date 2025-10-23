Left Menu

Kerala Embraces PM SHRI: A Turning Point in Education

The Kerala government has signed a memorandum with the Centre to join the PM SHRI Schools scheme, overcoming resistance from coalition partner CPI. This decision allows Kerala to access Rs 1,500 crore in central funds for educational development, despite initial concerns linked to the National Education Policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-10-2025 22:56 IST | Created: 23-10-2025 22:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala has officially joined the PM SHRI Schools scheme following a formal agreement with the Centre, marking a significant shift in its educational policies.

This decision, announced amidst coalition objections, secures Rs 1,500 crore that unlocks potential infrastructure development across state schools.

Kerala's approval followed debates over implications tied to the National Education Policy, illustrating the state's navigation within national educational dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

