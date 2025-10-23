Haryana Boosts Scholarship Schemes for SC and BC Students

In a bid to ensure financial support for students, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced measures to enhance access to pre-matric and post-matric scholarship schemes for Scheduled Caste (SC) and Backwards Classes (BC) students. Officers have been directed to guarantee that no student is left behind due to financial constraints.

Coordinated efforts between Haryana Bhawan and Central ministries will keep the state departments informed about available schemes. Schools and colleges will play a crucial role in advising students about these opportunities, with information boards being set up for easier access to the necessary details, ensuring timely applications.

Prime Minister Modi's focus on skill development aligns with Haryana's plans to uplift economically weaker students by making them self-reliant and employable. The state's commitment includes sharing 40% of the scholarship funds with a meticulous monitoring approach to ensure these benefits reach students effectively.

