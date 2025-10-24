Empowering Tomorrow's Leaders: Mock Assembly in Punjab

In a bid to enlighten students about the political process, the Punjab Assembly is set to host a mock session on November 26, as announced by Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan.

An official statement revealed that one student from each Vidhan Sabha constituency will be selected to participate in this educational exercise. Speaker Sandhwan convened an online meeting with district education officers of the state to discuss the initiative.

Sandhwan also emphasized ongoing efforts in Punjab's educational reform, affirming that government schools are being upgraded to smart schools, teacher vacancies are being addressed, and comprehensive measures are being taken to improve the educational experience for students.

(With inputs from agencies.)