Kerala's Late Embrace of PM SHRI Scheme: A Strategic Move Amid Controversy

The Kerala government’s decision to implement the PM SHRI School scheme has sparked controversy with political parties expressing differing views. Union Ministers Suresh Gopi and George Kurian defended the move, citing school improvement needs, while CPI and Congress criticized it. Kerala Education Minister assured it aligns with state policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 25-10-2025 17:05 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 17:05 IST
In a significant move, Kerala's decision to implement the Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI) scheme has stirred controversy, drawing mixed reactions from various political entities. Union Minister of State Suresh Gopi advocated for the scheme, emphasizing the need to enhance the state's dilapidated school infrastructure.

Despite resistance from the CPI and other opposition parties, Gopi underlined that the scheme benefits apolitical children and should be above partisan issues. Union Minister George Kurian supported these views, noting the substantial central funds allocated for education and asserting Kerala's autonomy in curriculum decisions.

Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty defended the decision to sign the MoU, ensuring it was a strategic move to secure central funds without compromising state educational policies. Meanwhile, opposition voices argue this has revealed underlying tensions within the ruling Left Democratic Front.

