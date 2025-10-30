Left Menu

Court Reinstates $185 Million Verdict Against Monsanto Over School PCB Contamination

A U.S. court reinstated a $185 million verdict against Bayer's Monsanto regarding chemical contamination at a Washington state school. The Supreme Court's decision reverses a previous ruling, supporting claims by teachers who fell ill due to PCB exposure at Sky Valley Education Center in Monroe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-10-2025 23:09 IST | Created: 30-10-2025 23:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A U.S. court has restored a $185 million jury verdict against Bayer's Monsanto, following chemical contamination at a school in Washington state. The Washington state Supreme Court reversed a previous ruling that nullified the 2021 verdict brought by teachers from Sky Valley Education Center in Monroe.

Monsanto, acquired by Bayer in 2018, has faced several trials related to claims by teachers and other individuals associated with Sky Valley Education Center, alleging illness due to exposure to polychlorinated biphenyls, commonly known as PCBs. More than 200 individuals, including students and parents, report developing severe health issues such as cancer and thyroid disorders attributed to PCB leaks from the school's lighting fixtures.

This ongoing legal battle continues to shed light on the dangers posed by PCBs, once produced by Monsanto, and the impact of toxic environments in educational institutions on community health. The recent court decision emphasizes the legal obligations and accountability of corporations in ensuring public safety.

Gold demand in India falls 16 pc in Q3 2025 on high prices; investment buying surges

US grants India 6 months waiver from sanctions on Chabahar port project

UPDATE 5-Eli Lilly raises forecasts on surging international demand for weight-loss drugs

Trump and Xi's Diplomatic Chess Game: A High-Stakes Economic Encounter

