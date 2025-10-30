Court Reinstates $185 Million Verdict Against Monsanto Over School PCB Contamination

A U.S. court has restored a $185 million jury verdict against Bayer's Monsanto, following chemical contamination at a school in Washington state. The Washington state Supreme Court reversed a previous ruling that nullified the 2021 verdict brought by teachers from Sky Valley Education Center in Monroe.

Monsanto, acquired by Bayer in 2018, has faced several trials related to claims by teachers and other individuals associated with Sky Valley Education Center, alleging illness due to exposure to polychlorinated biphenyls, commonly known as PCBs. More than 200 individuals, including students and parents, report developing severe health issues such as cancer and thyroid disorders attributed to PCB leaks from the school's lighting fixtures.

This ongoing legal battle continues to shed light on the dangers posed by PCBs, once produced by Monsanto, and the impact of toxic environments in educational institutions on community health. The recent court decision emphasizes the legal obligations and accountability of corporations in ensuring public safety.