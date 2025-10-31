Odisha Boosts Medical Education with 62 New PG Seats for 2025

In a landmark decision, the Odisha government has received the green light to add 62 postgraduate seats in six state-run medical colleges. This approval from the Central government marks a significant step towards bolstering healthcare education and infrastructure in the region.

The Chief Minister of Odisha, Mohan Charan Majhi, expressed gratitude in a letter to Union Health Minister J P Nadda, highlighting the importance of this approval. 'This is a significant milestone in enhancing medical education and specialized healthcare delivery in western Odisha,' Majhi stated. He also assured full compliance with the National Medical Commission's norms and standards to transform these institutions into centers of medical excellence.

Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced the specific allocation of seats: 15 in VIMSAR-Burla, 3 in SCB Medical College Cuttack, 6 in PGIMER & Capital Hospital Bhubaneswar, 20 in PRM Medical College Baripada, 8 in FM Medical College Balasore, and 10 in Bhima Bhoi Medical College Bolangir. This initiative aims to enhance education quality and healthcare delivery in Odisha.

(With inputs from agencies.)