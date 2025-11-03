Expanding NCC's Reach: A Path to Youth Empowerment in Arunachal Pradesh
Governor K T Parnaik emphasizes the importance of expanding the National Cadet Corps (NCC) across districts in Arunachal Pradesh. He highlights NCC's role in instilling unity, discipline, and patriotism in youth, advocating for cadet training aimed at prestigious opportunities and greater involvement in sports and adventure.
Arunachal Pradesh Governor K T Parnaik has advocated for the expansion of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) to reach every district and educational institution in the state, emphasizing its vital role in student development. During a meeting at the Raj Bhavan, he described the NCC as a crucial educational component that fosters unity, discipline, leadership, and patriotism among young people.
The governor also stressed the importance of training and motivating cadets to aspire to prestigious opportunities such as participating in the Republic Day parade. Additionally, he encouraged cadets to engage in sports and adventure activities, according to an official release.
Highlighting the significance of a robust NCC network, Parnaik called for the establishment of more units across Arunachal Pradesh. This, he believes, will cultivate a generation of disciplined, confident, and service-oriented youth dedicated to the nation's development.
