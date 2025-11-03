Left Menu

Expanding NCC's Reach: A Path to Youth Empowerment in Arunachal Pradesh

Governor K T Parnaik emphasizes the importance of expanding the National Cadet Corps (NCC) across districts in Arunachal Pradesh. He highlights NCC's role in instilling unity, discipline, and patriotism in youth, advocating for cadet training aimed at prestigious opportunities and greater involvement in sports and adventure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 03-11-2025 18:08 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 18:08 IST
Expanding NCC's Reach: A Path to Youth Empowerment in Arunachal Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Arunachal Pradesh Governor K T Parnaik has advocated for the expansion of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) to reach every district and educational institution in the state, emphasizing its vital role in student development. During a meeting at the Raj Bhavan, he described the NCC as a crucial educational component that fosters unity, discipline, leadership, and patriotism among young people.

The governor also stressed the importance of training and motivating cadets to aspire to prestigious opportunities such as participating in the Republic Day parade. Additionally, he encouraged cadets to engage in sports and adventure activities, according to an official release.

Highlighting the significance of a robust NCC network, Parnaik called for the establishment of more units across Arunachal Pradesh. This, he believes, will cultivate a generation of disciplined, confident, and service-oriented youth dedicated to the nation's development.

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Dynamic Water Systems: The URCA Model’s Blueprint for Resilient Coastal Cities

Balancing Food, Water, and Ecology: Sustainable Farming in China’s Sanjiang Plain

The Great Tobacco Deception: UNDP–WHO Report Exposes Lies Fueling a Global Epidemic

How Smart Fiscal Policies Can Turn Growth into Real Social and Economic Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025