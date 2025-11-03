Expanding NCC's Reach: A Path to Youth Empowerment in Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal Pradesh Governor K T Parnaik has advocated for the expansion of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) to reach every district and educational institution in the state, emphasizing its vital role in student development. During a meeting at the Raj Bhavan, he described the NCC as a crucial educational component that fosters unity, discipline, leadership, and patriotism among young people.

The governor also stressed the importance of training and motivating cadets to aspire to prestigious opportunities such as participating in the Republic Day parade. Additionally, he encouraged cadets to engage in sports and adventure activities, according to an official release.

Highlighting the significance of a robust NCC network, Parnaik called for the establishment of more units across Arunachal Pradesh. This, he believes, will cultivate a generation of disciplined, confident, and service-oriented youth dedicated to the nation's development.