Montenegro Leads EU Expansion Race

The European Union's enlargement is seen as a realistic possibility in the coming years, with Montenegro leading the candidates for entry. European Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos highlighted the progress of countries like Montenegro, Albania, Moldova, and Ukraine toward EU membership in the annual enlargement report.

Updated: 04-11-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 17:54 IST
European Union enlargement is emerging as a 'realistic possibility' with Montenegro currently positioned as the leading candidate for accession, according to European Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos. She shared these insights on Tuesday while previewing the EU's annual enlargement report.

The report indicates that significant developments have been made by Montenegro, Albania, Moldova, and Ukraine in their pursuits of EU membership this year. These advancements mark a pivotal moment in the potential expansion of the EU bloc.

Kos emphasized the need for preparedness as the union anticipates a larger EU. Given the accelerated progress of certain candidate countries, she suggested that a successful enlargement could be feasible within the coming years.

