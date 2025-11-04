Outrage as Viral Video Exposes Abuse at Maharashtra School for Special Needs

A new controversy has erupted after a disturbing video surfaced on social media showing a differently abled student being assaulted at a special needs school in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district. The incident has prompted the school to suspend six employees involved, an official confirmed.

The school, located in Mandki village and receiving partial government funding, faced backlash as the video showed a group of staffers, including a cook and peon, beating the student with a frying pan. The video, said to be at least three years old, only recently gained public attention, leading to immediate action from the school authority.

In response to the incident, the school's managing committee president ordered the suspension of six staff members, while a case has been registered against two individuals under various sections of the law. This includes charges under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, for using force against a person with disability.

(With inputs from agencies.)