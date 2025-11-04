Himachal's Technical Education Overhaul: A Push for Innovation

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu voiced concerns over unused buildings within the state's Technical Education department and urged officials to devise strategies for their effective utilization.

During a review meeting, Sukhu revealed that seven structures, constructed at a cost of Rs 126.45 crore, remained unoccupied. He emphasized that such financial wastage was unacceptable and directed a plan for better use in public interest.

The Chief Minister also advocated for grading technical institutes based on student enrollment and performance, urged the inclusion of new-age courses, and highlighted the government's initiatives to foster innovation and entrepreneurship through emerging educational policies and infrastructure developments.

