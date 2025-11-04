Left Menu

Himachal's Technical Education Overhaul: A Push for Innovation

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu addresses vacant buildings in technical education, advocates for their effective use, grading of institutions, and introducing modern courses. The government is advancing a startup policy, a digital university, and enhancing educational bodies for future growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 04-11-2025 19:41 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 19:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu voiced concerns over unused buildings within the state's Technical Education department and urged officials to devise strategies for their effective utilization.

During a review meeting, Sukhu revealed that seven structures, constructed at a cost of Rs 126.45 crore, remained unoccupied. He emphasized that such financial wastage was unacceptable and directed a plan for better use in public interest.

The Chief Minister also advocated for grading technical institutes based on student enrollment and performance, urged the inclusion of new-age courses, and highlighted the government's initiatives to foster innovation and entrepreneurship through emerging educational policies and infrastructure developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

