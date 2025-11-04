Uttar Pradesh Universities Shine in QS Asia University Rankings 2025

Governor of Uttar Pradesh, Anandiben Patel, lauded the state's universities for their commendable positions in the QS Asia University Rankings 2025, emphasizing their dedication to academic excellence and research. This success was marked as a shared triumph for both the state and the nation.

Acknowledging the collective endeavors of educators, researchers, and officials, Patel remarked that the recognition underscores their commitment to educational and social advancement. Several universities, including Lucknow University and Bundelkhand University, have achieved notable rankings.

Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay praised the achievements, highlighting Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's contributions to raising educational standards through NEP 2020 and digital initiatives. He noted the universities' burgeoning global competitiveness driven by institutional reforms and industry collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)